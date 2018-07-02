

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices fell slightly Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump blasted OPEC for artificially boosting oil prices.



On Fox News, Trump said OPEC is manipulating the oil markets. He later Tweeted: 'Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil and dysfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference. Prices too high! He has agreed!'



A Reuters survey showed Saudi Arabia has boosted supplies to a near-record 10.7 million barrels per day (bpd).



August West Texas Intermediate crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 21 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $73.94 a barrel.



