This study focuses on European Positive Displacement (PD) pumps market (2017-2022) and its application across various industries.
With regards to the two wide divisions of pumps types, PD pumps comprise about 30% of the market globally. The product segmentation in this study includes reciprocating (piston and plunger and diaphragm and AODD pumps), rotary (gear, lobe, vane, screw and progressive cavity) and peristaltic (hose and tube) pumps.
Russia is excluded in this study; However, the perspective from market participants and leaders from various regions of Europe are obtained to understand the latest market/technology trends. The study dives deep into the drivers and restraints that influence the market growth of PD pumps.
Research Highlights
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a new technology that can help solve problems and improve productivity, efficiency, and reduce downtime. The current market trend is to implement IIoT features into PD pumps in order to achieve maximum plant optimization. Plant optimization is in great demand in almost all industries because, in recent times, high importance is being given to achieving operational cost savings than savings on capital investment. The shift in the industry is focused more toward OPEX than CAPEX investments savings. IIoT technology thereby helps to provide a lifecycle based service with a goal to achieve operational cost savings.
- As a result of more focus being laid on service, a shift in the business model from selling products to selling services solutions to the customers has already been observed. To serve the customers betters, companies are looking to hire people who are not just pump experts but who also possess deep process knowledge.
- More investments in certain industries during the forecast period is expected to attract more PD pumps business in these sectors.
Companies Featured
- Alfa Laval Corporate
- Allweiler
- Blackmer
- Bran Luebbe
- CAT
- DESMI Pumps
- Dosapro-Milton Roy
- Flowserve
- Fristam Pumpen
- Graco
- Joh. Heinr. Bornemann
- Johnson Pump
- Leistritz Pumpen
- Lewa
- Mono Pumps
- NETZSCH Pumpen System
- PCM
- Peroni Pompe
- Plenty Mirrlees Pumps
- Ponndorf
- ProMinent
- Pumpenfabrik Wangen
- Seepex
- Varisco
- Verder International
- Viking Pump
- Warren Rupp
- Watson-Marlow
- Waukesha Cherry-Burrell
- Wilden Pump and Engineering
- Wright Flow Technologies
- Xylem Jabsco
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints Total PD Pumps Market
4. Forecasts and Trends Total PD Pumps Market
5. Vertical Market Analysis Total PD Pumps Market
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
7. Rotary Pumps Segment Breakdown
8. Reciprocating Pumps Segment Breakdown
9. Peristaltic Pumps Segment Breakdown
10. The Last Word
