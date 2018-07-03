The Block Producer App Coalition to invest all profits back into EOS community

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Block Producer App Coalition (BPAC), a global alliance of EOS app developers, has announced that as an elected block producer it will pour 100 percent of its profits back into the EOS ecosystem. This unprecedented step would make BPAC the only block producer committed to reinvesting all of its net proceeds back into the EOS community through the creation and distribution of more robust developer tools, an open marketplace of freelance resources, and other initiatives aimed at driving growth and innovation within the EOS community.

"The top EOS block producers will generate significant profits, and we believe those profits should go back into the community," said Reeve Collins, founding member of the coalition and CEO of BLOCKv. "As a block producer, BPAC is committed to reinvesting all of our net proceeds back into community development initiatives rather than putting them in our pockets, and we want EOS token holders to know that by voting for BPAC, they're supporting innovation in the EOS community as well as faster, global adoption of the EOS blockchain."

As a block producer, BPAC will dedicate its proceeds toward a number of initiatives within the developer community, including conferences, hackathons, app discovery tools, and other educational opportunities that foster growth within the EOS network. By reinvesting in the community, BPAC aims to promote a truly global vision for the EOS blockchain while accelerating adoption of the EOS operating system.

To demonstrate its commitment to that cause, the coalition has also announced that it will host the first BPAC Developer Conference, targeting mid-November 2018 in Los Angeles (LA). The conference will showcase the top EOS-based decentralized apps and highlight the benefits of building on EOS. It will also demonstrate the use of a robust developer toolkit that makes it easier to write to the EOS blockchain (including programmable tokens "vAtoms"), and educate developers on how to monetize decentralized autonomous applications (dApps). "The conference will allow EOS developers from around the world to join remotely, and BPAC plans to follow this initial conference with further events held at locations around the globe starting next year," said Collins.

Headquartered in LA, BPAC has founder and technical operations teams based in Bangalore, India. BPAC's members consist of a global alliance of EOS app developers: BLOCKv, a smart token protocol; SpringRole, a protocol for professional attestations; WAX, a decentralized platform that enables anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace; White Rabbit, an ICO discovery and indexing platform; and Workcoin, a decentralized platform for freelancers.

Through its ties to the worldwide EOS developer community, BPAC is uniquely positioned to take on a leadership role within the EOS ecosystem, facilitating communication and promoting best practices among EOS developers around the world. EOS token holders can vote for BPAC via several methods, including but not limited to:

ABOUT EOS

EOS is a blockchain-based decentralized operating system designed to create, host, and support dApps, providing a faster and more efficient alternative to Ethereum. Within the EOS ecosystem, 21 block producers provide the technical process for creating and maintaining the blocks, enforce governance to assure the EOS constitution is upheld, and establish communication and leadership with other block producers. Block producers are elected on an ongoing basis by EOS token holders.

ABOUT THE BLOCK PRODUCER APP COALITION (BPAC)

The EOS Block Producer App Coalition (EOS BPAC) is a global alliance of five leading developers utilizing the EOS blockchain. BPAC represents the stakeholder community of EOS smart contract developers. The five founding members of the coalition are: BLOCKv, a smart token protocol; SpringRole, a protocol for professional attestations; WAX, a decentralized platform that enables anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace; White Rabbit, an ICO discovery and indexing platform; and Workcoin, a decentralized platform for freelancers.