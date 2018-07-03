

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market moved lower again on Monday, one session after it had ended the four-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 100 points or 3.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,775-point plateau although it figures to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside thanks to bargain hunting after heavy losses in the previous session. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up, and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - particularly among the properties, financials and insurance and oil companies.



For the day, the index plunged 71.86 points or 2.52 percent to finish at 2,775.56 after trading between 2,756.81 and 2,845.68. The Shenzhen Composite Index skidded 25.36 points or 1.58 percent to end at 1,582.26.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank plummeted 5.04 percent, while Bank of China tumbled 3.88 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China plunged 4.51 percent, China Merchants Bank skidded 3.78 percent, China Life retreated 4.44 percent, Ping An Insurance cratered 5.74 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 2.78 percent, PetroChina lost 2.59 percent, China Shenhua Energy declined 4.46 percent, Baoshan Iron & Steel fell 5.78 percent, China Vanke plummeted 7.32 percent, Gemdale plunged 6.28 percent and Poly Real Estate retreated 9.75 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks fell under pressure early Monday but rebounded to end in positive territory.



The Dow added35.77 points or 0.15 percent to 24,307.18, while the NASDAQ jumped 57.38 points or 0.76 percent to 7,567.69 and the S&P 500 rose 8.34 points or 0.31 percent to 2,726.71.



The followed a report from the Institute for Supply management showing growth in U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly accelerated in June.



Stocks opened lower on lingering trade concerns as tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports to the U.S. and a matching $34 billion in U.S. exports to China are due to take effect on July 6.



Adding to the concerns, news website Axios obtained a leaked draft of bill ordered by President Donald Trump that would declare America's abandonment of fundamental World Trade Organization rules.



Additionally, the European Commission has warned the Trump administration that imposing tariffs on cars imported from Europe will harm trade, growth and jobs in the U.S. and abroad.



Crude oil prices fell slightly Monday after Trump blasted OPEC for artificially boosting oil prices. August West Texas Intermediate crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 21 cents or 0.3 percent to settle at $73.94 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX