MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) has resolved on a new share buy-back program. The volume of such new program will amount to up to 1 billion euros. The program shall start on July 4, 2018 and be finalized by September 30, 2018. Allianz said it will cancel all repurchased shares.



