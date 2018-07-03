

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said it is shutting down three apps due to low usage: Moves, tbh and Hello. It will delete the user data from all three of these apps within 90 days.



Facebook launched Hello in 2015 for people using Android in Brazil, the US and Nigeria. It enables people to combine information from Facebook with contact information on their phone. It will be deprecating Hello in a few weeks.



In 2014, Facebook bought the fitness app Moves. It records daily activity - including walking, cycling and running. It is deprecating the Moves app and Moves API on July 31.



Facebook acquired tbh in 2017. It's an anonymous social media app for high school students in the US.



