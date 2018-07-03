

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Tennis legend Roger Federer has signed a deal with Japanese clothing company Uniqlo after ending his decades-long partnership with Nike.



The new contract is reportedly worth $300 million over the next 10 years and was signed after Federer's deal with Nike expired in March.



The tennis star donned the Japanese brand at his Wimbledon match on Monday, but for now has kept his Nike shoes.



The 36-year-old Swiss player first signed with Nike in 1994.



