

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) engineering chief won't return from his leave of absence, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a person familiar with the situation, as the auto maker heads into a pivotal period to prove it can sustain production of the Model 3 sedan.



Doug Field, who had been senior vice president of engineering, stepped away from his work overseeing product development at the Silicon Valley auto maker in early May. At the time, a Tesla spokesman said, 'Doug is just taking some time off to recharge and spend time with his family. He has not left Tesla.'



The move believed at the time he would return six weeks later, but he hadn't. His departure is one of several high-level executive exits over the past two years as Tesla has struggled to bring out the Model 3.



The auto maker confirmed the departure in a statement on Monday. 'After almost five years at Tesla, Doug Field is moving on,' the statement said. 'We'd like to thank Doug for his hard work over the years and for everything he has done for Tesla.'



Earlier today, Tesla said it produced 5,031 Model 3 and 1,913 Model S and X vehicles in the last seven days of the second-quarter.



Tesla said, 'The last 12 months were some of the most difficult in Tesla's history, and we are incredibly proud of the whole Tesla team for achieving the 5,000 unit Model 3 production rate. It was not easy, but it was definitely worth it.'



The second-quarter production totaled 53,339 vehicles, a 55% increase from the first-quarter, making it the most productive quarter in Tesla history by far.



Tesla expects to increase production to 6,000 Model 3s per week by late next month. It also reaffirmed guidance for positive GAAP net income and cash flow in the third-quarter and fourth-quarter, despite negative pressures from a weaker USD and likely higher tariffs for vehicles imported into China as well as components procured from China.



