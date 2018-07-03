



TOKYO, July 3, 2018 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC), a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), will jointly conduct an empirical research study with the city of Yokohama on introducing AI and IoT technologies in Waste to Energy plants through a public-private partnership. MHIEC will build an operations data network for a Waste to Energy plant linking the plant and the city hall building, and analyze the accumulated data using AI technologies with the aim of achieving more advanced stable operations for Waste to Energy plant.

1. Expected results and utilization
This empirical research project will allow the operational status of the Waste to Energy plant to be monitored in real time at the city hall building using IoT technologies. The operational data will be collected as Big Data, allowing for various types of analysis.

Analyzing this Big Data with AI technologies is expected to provide such functions as failure prediction, more stable operations, and improved power generating capacity. It will also help provide for optimal plant operations, including avoiding problems due to malfunction, and lower maintenance costs.

2. Subject Waste to Energy plant
Resources and Waste Recycling Bureau Tsuzuki Incineration Plant (27-1 Hiradai, Tsuzuki-ku, Yokohama City)

3. Period
July 3, 2018 - March 31, 2019 (331 days)

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.