

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - RADWIN and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced a new strategic partnership to address the rural broadband gap. RADWIN, delivers high-performance broadband wireless access solutions, will be developing and introducing to the market TV White Space solutions to deliver broadband internet to unserved communities.



Focused on introducing innovative technologies into the TV White Space market, the partnership will expand the TV White Space ecosystem, making broadband more affordable and accessible for customers in the rural U.S. and around the world. This partnership is part of Microsoft's Airband Initiative, which aims to expand broadband coverage using a mixture of technologies including TV White Space.



In addition, Microsoft's Airband Initiative invests in partnerships with internet service providers (ISPs) and other telecommunications companies, introduces innovative solutions for rural connectivity, and provides digital skills training for people in newly connected communities.



RADWIN and Microsoft will be introducing the innovative TV White Space solutions to these Airband Initiative partners, as well as to the global telecommunications industry, during the second half of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX