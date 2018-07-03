Round Hill Capital Receives Strategic Minority Investment from Dyal Capital

LONDON, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Round Hill Capital ("Round Hill"), a leading real estate investment, development and asset management firm, announces that Dyal Capital Partners ("Dyal"), a division of Neuberger Berman, has made a strategic minority investment in Round Hill.

Commenting on the investment, Michael Bickford, Founder and CEO of Round Hill Capital, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Dyal as a strategic partner in Round Hill Capital. This is an important milestone in the growth of the firm and marks an important new phase of Round Hill's global expansion plans. We are proud to be partnering with Dyal, which has a successful record of backing best-in-class investment managers.

This investment allows Round Hill to continue to strategically focus on penetrating its existing real estate markets alongside our institutional investor base and to continue to expand into new sectors and global geographic locations. Our target remains to grow Round Hill to be one of the pre-eminent global real estate investment firms."

Under the terms of the transaction, Dyal has acquired a passive, non-voting, minority stake in the firm. There will be no changes to Round Hill's strategy, investment process or day-to-day operations.

Michael Rees, Head of Dyal Capital Partners, added:

"Round Hill has built a market leading global real estate platform with a long-term proven track record of sourcing and structuring exceptional real estate investments. With Dyal's permanent capital investment and our business platform resources, we believe Round Hill will be able to further enhance its market position as one of the leading global real estate investment managers. We look forward to long and productive relationship with the Round Hill team."

The terms of the transaction are private and are not publicly disclosed.

Evercore and PWC acted as Investment Advisors. Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Round Hill Capital. Fried Frank served as legal counsel to Dyal.

About Round Hill Capital:

Round Hill Capital is a leading global specialist real estate investment, development and asset management firm. Round Hill Capital has a long and proven reputation for successfully identifying and acquiring high quality real estate investments.

Round Hill Capital is a highly focused investor and is experienced in establishing and running first class operating companies, having invested more than €6.5 billion of capital in real estate assets since its inception in 2002. Round Hill Capital has successfully acquired and managed more than 100,000 residential units across Europe and currently is one of the largest private landlords in multiple countries.

Round Hill Capital has an established track record of generating high risk adjusted returns and invests in and asset manages real estate with some of the world's leading institutions and private investors.

Further information on Round Hill Capital is available at: http://www.roundhillcapital.com

About Dyal Capital Partners:

Dyal Capital Partners, a division of Neuberger Berman Group, seeks to acquire minority equity interests in institutional alternative asset management businesses worldwide. Dyal Capital Partners was established in 2011 and currently has 32 minority partnerships.

Further information on Dyal Capital Partners is available at: http://www.dyalcapital.com.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 20 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is approximately 1,900 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named to Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $299 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2018. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.nb.com.

For further information, please contact:



PR Adviser to Round Hill Capital

Newgate Communications

James Benjamin

Tel: +44(0)20-7680-6521 / +44(0)7747-113-930

Email: roundhill@newgatecomms.com

