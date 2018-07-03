

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - SBM Offshore (SBFFY.PK) said that ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited or EEPGL has awarded the Company contracts to perform Front End Engineering and Design or FEED for a second Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel or FPSO for the Liza development located in the Stabroek block in Guyana.



EEPGL is the operator of the Stabroek block with partners Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited.



Following FEED and subject to requisite government approvals, project sanction and an authorization to proceed with the next phase, SBM Offshore will construct, install and then lease and operate the FPSO for a period of up to 2 years, after which the FPSO ownership and operation will transfer to EEPGL.



The second Liza FPSO design is based on SBM Offshore's industry leading Fast4WardTM program as it incorporates the Company's new build, multi-purpose hull combined with several standardized topsides modules.



The FPSO will be designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, will have associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,600 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.



SBM noted that it is exploring options to maximize local content and Guyanese workforce development in preparation for the operating phase of both Liza FPSOs.



