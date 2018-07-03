

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Online retail giant Amazon Inc. (AMZN) announced Tuesday that its annual shopping event Prime Day will start on July 16 at 3pm ET and will run through July 17.



Prime Day, and a half, will extend to 36 hours from 30 hours in 2017, with more than one million deals exclusively for Prime members around the world, plus select deals at all U.S. Whole Foods Market stores.



The company noted that members in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Singapore, Netherlands and Luxembourg, can shop deals.



This year, Prime Day will feature double the deals on Amazon devices, and the biggest deals yet on Alexa-enabled products like Echo, Fire TV and Fire tablets. This is in addition to new categories from home security to Echo devices with screens.



Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.



