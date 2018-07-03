Wirecard Gains Telenor, a Leading Telecommunication Operator in Bulgaria, as New Customer for Payment Processing Services

ASCHHEIM, Germany, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

From now on, users of Telenor Bulgaria will be able to benefit from an extended range of digital payment methods, including real-time solutions

Wirecard, the leading innovation driver of digital financial technology, and Telenor, a leading telecommunication operator in Bulgaria with over 3.1 million active subscribers, launched processing services to offer customers of Telenor Bulgaria an increased range of digital payment methods. From now on, Telenor's customers will be able to benefit from credit card payments using MyTelenor app.

Telenor Bulgaria is part of the international Telenor Group, which operates across Europe and Asia and has 170 million mobile subscribers. MyTelenor is a self-care mobile application that allows customers to manage all Telenor Services from mobile. It enables Telenor's users to pay their own and others' monthly bills, to top up their credit in real-time and to monitor their data bundles usage, purchases, and add-ons.

Due to the integration of Wirecard's payment services into the MyTelenor app, subscribers of Telenor Bulgaria can from now on profit from fast and safe credit card payments. The new solution offers customers more payment flexibility, allowing them to decide whether their credit card data shall be stored by Wirecard for separate one-click-payments or recurring payments on a monthly basis.

Evgenia Ovcharova, Digital Experience Director at Telenor Bulgaria, said: "With Wirecard we have found a reliable partner for our payment requirements. Wirecard's acquiring solutions enable us to move flexibly to convenient digital payment solutions, which are requested by our high customer-oriented standards. We are looking forward to developing further services and fulfilling the needs of our customers."

Philippe Laranjeiro, Head of Sales Digital and Telecommunications at Wirecard, added: "We are delighted that we have gained Telenor Bulgaria as a new customer and to support them with our highly valuable payment processing solutions. We are looking forward to the extension of our future collaboration, continuously enabling Telenor to digitalize processes across all sales channels."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both corporate clients and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and coupon programmes in addition to data analytics and conversion rate enhancement across all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, in addition to holding issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on http://www.wirecard.com , follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Telenor Bulgaria:

Telenor Bulgaria is a leading telecommunication company with over 3.1 million active subscribers in Bulgaria. Telenor Bulgaria is part of the international Telenor Group which operates across Europe and Asia and has 170 million mobile subscribers.

