Canaccord Genuity Hires Graeme Summers as Managing Director and Head of UK Regions

Canaccord Genuity is pleased to welcome Graeme Summers to its UK & Europe capital markets business as Managing Director and Head of UK Regions. Graeme will be responsible for expanding Canaccord Genuity's corporate advisory and broking coverage with a focus on companies in the North of England and Scotland.

"The addition of a dedicated senior resource to service increasing levels of corporate activity in the North of England and Scotland represents an important strategic milestone for our capital markets business in the UK & Europe," said Alexis de Rosnay, Chief Executive Officer of Canaccord Genuity Limited, UK & Europe and Senior Executive Vice President, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "Graeme brings a wealth of complementary experience and he is well positioned to provide clients in the Northern regions of the UK with expert advice and transaction execution, supported by the vast resources and differentiated expertise available across our global platform."

Graeme has over 25 years of corporate advisory and broking experience in the Northern regions across a range of sectors, having worked at Numis PLC as a Managing Director on the Corporate Advisory and Broking team, with regional responsibility for the North of England and Scotland. Prior to this, he was a Board Director of Brewin Dolphin Limited and Head of its Corporate Advisory and Broking division, during which time he was involved in the management buyout and subsequent merger of the division with the London based firm, Singer Capital Markets. Graeme was also an owner and Director of Bamburgh Capital Limited, a Northern-based merchant banking business.

