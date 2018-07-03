InterTrader Unveils Powerful New Platform Designed for Professional Traders

LONDON, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A customisable,pro-grade desktop suite with extensive charting capabilities and multi-monitor support

Spread betting and CFD provider InterTrader has today announced the launch of an advanced, professional-grade trading platform to complement its existing range of interfaces.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713836/InterTrader.jpg )



The spread betting and CFD industry has shifted its focus towards professional traders, but many brokers are failing to offer these clients the tools they need. InterTrader has carefully analysed the needs of pro traders and - in partnership with leading trading software firm NetDania - developed its new advanced trading platform.

Any client currently using InterTrader's web-based platform, with either a live or demo account, can now download the advanced platform which features a number of significant enhancements.

The custom-built platform supports multi-monitor set-ups on PC and Mac, and has a fully customisable front end, allowing traders the freedom to define their own trading environment. Users can create multiple personal workspaces, which are saved centrally in the cloud.

The advanced platform also gives traders a powerful suite of market analysis tools. The advanced chart modules support analysis of intraday and historical data, with over 100 technical studies and patterns and numerous trendline tools. To stay on top of market activity, traders can set complex alerts based on simple price targets, trendlines or studies.

As with the InterTrader mobile app, the trader can see trading signals, order levels, stops and limits, all overlaid on the price chart for any given market. They are then able to place trades directly from the chart.

The platform integrates InterTrader's existing range of research and analysis tools - including Trading Central and Autochartist - plus new features such as Bloomberg Live TV covering a range of global territories.

A serious platform for serious traders

The new platform is fully integrated with the existing suite of InterTrader interfaces. With a single account login, clients can access the InterTrader web-based platform, the iOS and Android mobile apps, or the new advanced platform.

Shai Heffetz, managing director of InterTrader Ltd, said: "The trading world is changing and we're changing with it. Our advanced trading platform is tailored to serious traders who demand serious trading tools. This is a pro-grade platform designed in direct response to our clients' needs, incorporating the ultimate analytic tools, multi-monitor support and the ability to customise your trading workspace. We believe this platform addresses an important gap in the spread betting and CFD industry, raising the provision of free trading software to a fully professional standard."

Spread betting and CFD trading are leveraged products and as such carry a high level of risk to your capital which can result in losses greater than your initial deposit. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Ensure you fully understand all risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.

About InterTrader

InterTrader is a spread betting and CFD provider with a record of innovation, from market-neutral execution on all trades to their parental guarantee protecting clients' funds. They offer direct, flexible and transparent trading on shares, indices, forex, commodities and more. Traders can choose from a range of desktop and mobile platforms, supported by a free suite of trading tools including pro-level charts, trading signals, independent expert research and a trader education programme.

InterTrader is a trading name of InterTrader Ltd, which is part of GVC Holdings PLC, the multinational sports betting and gaming group. InterTrader Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ref 597312. Registered address: Suite 6, Atlantic Suites, Europort Avenue, Gibraltar.

The information and comments provided herein under no circumstances are to be considered an offer or solicitation to invest and nothing herein should be construed as investment advice. The information provided is believed to be accurate at the date the information is produced.