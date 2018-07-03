All Star Minerals Plc - Notice of AGM

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that it has posted a Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders. The Annual General Meeting will be held at Cardinal House, 46 St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1TT on Friday 27thJuly 2018 at 12.00 p.m.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy are available shortly to be downloaded from the Company's Rule 75 website at

http://www.allstarminerals.co.uk/rule75.html.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc

Tomas Nugent, Chairman

07963-455663

NEX Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

020 7213 0880