Tectonic Gold Plc - Appointment of Financial Adviser and Broker

3 July 2018

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Broker

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce the reappointment of VSA Capital as Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

VSA Capital has been appointed with a particular mandate to assist Tectonic with negotiating and executing strategic partnerships and grow the Group's gold interests beyond the core Australian portfolio. VSA Capital will also perform research and brokerage services to enhance Tectonic Gold's presence in the stock market and facilitate financing transactions.

Chief Executive Brett Boynton said "VSA assisted Tectonic Gold with our corporate strategy and planning whilst the Company was quoted on AIM. Following the acquisition of Signature Gold and our Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market, we are delighted to have VSA Capital back on board as a key part of the advisory team. The firm provides a fresh injection of energy, and we look forward to continuing to work together as we build shareholder value."

