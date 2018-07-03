sprite-preloader
Tectonic Gold Plc - Appointment of Financial Adviser and Broker

PR Newswire

London, July 2

3 July 2018

TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Broker

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce the reappointment of VSA Capital as Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

VSA Capital has been appointed with a particular mandate to assist Tectonic with negotiating and executing strategic partnerships and grow the Group's gold interests beyond the core Australian portfolio. VSA Capital will also perform research and brokerage services to enhance Tectonic Gold's presence in the stock market and facilitate financing transactions.

Chief Executive Brett Boynton said "VSA assisted Tectonic Gold with our corporate strategy and planning whilst the Company was quoted on AIM. Following the acquisition of Signature Gold and our Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market, we are delighted to have VSA Capital back on board as a key part of the advisory team. The firm provides a fresh injection of energy, and we look forward to continuing to work together as we build shareholder value."

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com.		020 3691 6160
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Joint Broker
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
Fungai Ndoro
Guy Miller
020 7469 0930
Financial Adviser and Joint Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Monk
Andrew Raca

020 3005 5000

Ends


