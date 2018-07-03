KBC Groep: KBC Group: Update regarding the share buyback programme

Press release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*
Brussels, 03-07-2018 - before trading hours
Update regarding the share buyback programme
Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 17-05-2018, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on NYSE Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 25-06-2018 and 29-06-2018, inclusive:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|25-06-2018
|100 000
|€ 6 562 920
|€ 65.63
|€ 65,30
|€ 65,92
|26-06-2018
|81 000
|€ 5 341 391
|€ 65.94
|€ 65,68
|€ 66,38
|27-06-2018
|72 587
|€ 4 752 227
|€ 65.47
|€ 64,70
|€ 66,14
|28-06-2018
|76 000
|€ 4 985 988
|€ 65.61
|€ 65,40
|€ 65,80
|29-06-2018
|100 000
|€ 6 610 160
|€ 66.10
|€ 65,90
|€ 66,42
Block transactions:
|Date
|Time
|Price
|No. of shares
|25-06-2018
|16:39
|€ 65.62
|45 703
|28-06-2018
|14:39
|€ 65.60
|20 000
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 556 929 on 29-06-2018.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back (https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back)
|* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.
|
KBC Group NV
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
Viviane Huybrecht
General Manager,
Corporate Communication / Spokesperson
Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45
Press Office
Stef Leunens Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01
Ilse De Muyer Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15
Fax + 32 2 429 81 60
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)
KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com (http://www.kbc.com/)
Follow KBC on www.twitter.com/kbc_group (https://www.twitter.com/kbc_group)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire