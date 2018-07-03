KBC Groep: KBC Group: Update regarding the share buyback programme

Press release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 03-07-2018 - before trading hours

Update regarding the share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 17-05-2018, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on NYSE Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 25-06-2018 and 29-06-2018, inclusive:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 25-06-2018 100 000 € 6 562 920 € 65.63 € 65,30 € 65,92 26-06-2018 81 000 € 5 341 391 € 65.94 € 65,68 € 66,38 27-06-2018 72 587 € 4 752 227 € 65.47 € 64,70 € 66,14 28-06-2018 76 000 € 4 985 988 € 65.61 € 65,40 € 65,80 29-06-2018 100 000 € 6 610 160 € 66.10 € 65,90 € 66,42

Block transactions:

Date Time Price No. of shares 25-06-2018 16:39 € 65.62 45 703 28-06-2018 14:39 € 65.60 20 000

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 556 929 on 29-06-2018.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back (https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back)

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.



