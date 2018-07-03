EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 3, 2018 SHARES NEXT GAMES OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 189 504 shares will be traded as old shares as of July 4, 2018. Identifiers of Next Games Oyj's share: Trading code: NXTGMS ISIN code: FI4000233267 Orderbook id: 135089 Number of shares: 18 459 414 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 3. HEINÄKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET NEXT GAMES OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET Yhteensä 189 504 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 4. heinäkuuta 2018. Next Games Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTGMS ISIN-koodi: FI4000233267 id: 135089 Osakemäärä: 18 459 414 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260