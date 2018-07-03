Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Trading Update 03-Jul-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 July 2018 Urban Exposure plc Trading Update Urban Exposure plc (the "Company" or "Urban Exposure"), a specialist residential development finance firm and asset manager, today announces an update on trading. Following the successful placing to raise gross proceeds of GBP150 million for balance sheet lending and admission to AIM on 9 May 2018, the Company is pleased to announce that since Admission, it has successfully closed its first 3 loans with a total value of GBP104m. The loans cover development projects in Nottingham, Cardiff and Greenwich and have values of GBP13.65m, GBP18.525m and GBP71.8m respectively. The Company is working on a number of other potential loans which it expects to close shortly. Commenting, Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive of Urban Exposure said: "We are pleased to have committed almost 70% of the funds raised at our IPO in May this year and have begun our life as a listed company with positive trading momentum. In line with our strategy, we continue to review further opportunities to provide finance to residential developers around the UK, utilising our balance sheet lending funds, while continuing to grow our third-party asset management business." Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Adviser and Sole Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Sophia Samaras Notes to Editors Urban Exposure plc is a specialist residential development finance and asset management company that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development loans. The Company focuses on two main revenue streams: interest and fees generated on principal lending from its own balance sheet; and asset management income generated from managing and servicing real estate development loans financed by third parties. ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: TST TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 5713 EQS News ID: 700911 End of Announcement EQS News Service

