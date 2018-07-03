

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L), a manufacturer of Co-manufactured and Private Label products, announced Tuesday that it now expects full year adjusted profit before tax to be marginally below the lower end of analyst expectations, following weaker than expected sales levels in May and June 2018.



In its trading update for the twelve months ended June 30, the company noted that second half revenues for the Household segment on a like for like basis are showing growth of 3.8%. Total Household revenues in the second half, including Danlind, are expected to be 15.8% higher than last year.



In the period since its first-half results announcement in February, Household revenues in the French market have continued to show declines year on year but this has been balanced by better than expected revenues in Germany and from Danlind. The company had been trading in line with its overall internal expectations.



However, the Group saw weaker than expected sales levels in certain markets in May, and whilst June saw an improvement, performance across the two months.



The company will publish its preliminary results for fiscal 2018 on September 6.



Separately, McBride announced that it has agreed to sell its European personal care liquids business to Royal Sanders Group for a cash consideration of 12.5 million pounds.



McBride earlier announced plans to launch an accelerated transformation program to return its Personal Care & Aerosols division to break even within 18 months. Since February, the company has announced proposals to close it UK aerosols operations at Hull.



As a result of this action and the absorption of certain volumes into French aerosols operation, the company expects its ongoing aerosols operation to be at break-even profitability levels by July 2019.



The proposed transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, will comprise the disposal of the trade and assets of the Group's European personal care liquids business.



Proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down Group net debt and settle transaction costs. The transaction is expected to complete during the last quarter of 2018.



