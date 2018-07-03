

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth moderated in May after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 6.6 percent year-over-year in May, slower than April's 8.3 percent growth.



Sales have been rising since April 2015.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew 4.3 percent annually in May and those of non-food products climbed by 7.3 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales increased at a stable rate of 2.1 percent in May.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation accelerated to 5.2 percent in May from 4.2 percent in April. Month-on-month, producer prices went up 0.8 percent.



