

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L) reported that its profit for the six-month ended 31 May 2018 rose to 5.58 million pounds or 6.7 pence per share from 3.82 million pounds or 4.6 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax for the period significantly increased to 6.93 million pounds from 3.78 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 7.6 million pounds, an increase of 25.9% from the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share increased by 7.4% to 7.3 pence.



Revenue increased by 33% to 94.9 million pounds from last year. This increase was driven by the revenues associated with the acquisition of The Consortium which were 24 million pounds. RM Resources grew in the period with underlying organic TTS brand growth, alongside the acquisition, offsetting small revenue reductions in the RM Results and RM Education divisions.



The interim dividend per share is being increased by 15% to 1.90 pence. The dividend will be payable on 7 September 2018 to shareholders on the register on 10 August 2018.



The Board noted the good progress being made in each of the three divisions and is confident of at least meeting full year expectations. The balance sheet is strong and the focus continues to be on performance improvement in each of the three divisions.



