

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group Plc (PAG.L) announced Tuesday that it has acquired the entire share capital of Titlestone Property Finance Ltd. for about 48 million pounds.



Paragon is also acquiring a portfolio of development finance loans for about 226 million pounds from a series of special purpose vehicle companies or SPVs. Titlestone and the SPVs are owned by funds ultimately controlled by Oaktree Capital Management L.P.



Titlestone is a provider of residential development finance. To date, Titlestone has committed over 2.2 billion pounds across more than 330 developments.



The purchase consideration represents a premium of 47.8 million pounds to the net assets of Titlestone and is subject to customary closing adjustments.



The transaction is expected to enhance Paragon's post tax profits by a high single-digit percentage in its first full year. It will not change the Group's stated dividend policy.



Following the transaction, the remainder of the company's 2018 share buy-back program will be suspended.



The Titlestone team will be combined with Paragon's existing residential development lending activities under the leadership of Robert Orr, Managing Director of Titlestone and support services will be provided from Paragon's existing operations.



Further, Paragon said continues to trade in line with the Board's expectations and will present its third quarter trading update to the market on July 23.



