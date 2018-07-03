Boldon James Bolsters UK Channel Strategy With StarLink Appointment

LONDON, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Boldon James appoints StarLinkto support growing data classification demand

QinetiQ's data security company Boldon James, the leading specialist provider of data classification and secure messaging solutions, today appointed StarLink, a leading security-specialised "True" Value-Added-Distributor (VAD), to take on distribution and support their growing base of UK channel partners. StarLink are currently the sole distributor for Boldon James solutions in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa and this new announcement supports Boldon James' strategy to increase market penetration to meet the growing demand via the UK channel for Boldon James Classifier.

With the emergence of new global data protection and industry specific regulations, organisations are increasingly under pressure to understand what data they hold and place appropriate controls to ensure safe data handling and data management best practice. Data classification is identified by Gartner and Forrester as a core foundation in any data security or governance approach. The extended partnership with StarLink utilizes their extensive data security experience to help organisations utilize Boldon James Classifier to drive business performance and extract maximum ROI from their data and complementary technologies.

Niall McGrane, VP-Europe at StarLink said, "Being a Trusted IT Security Advisor, StarLink strives to bring best-of-breed technologies to our channel, enabling our customers to meet Compliance and Data Protection requirements. Boldon James offers the widest range of classification products in the market today, with excellent customer support and we are pleased to be extending our partnership with them as our data classification vendor of choice, now into the UK market. This solution delivers tangible business benefits, not just in terms of reducing the risk of breaches (internal and external) but can also help towards reducing costs of storage, while also enabling customers to achieve compliance."

Luke Shutler, EMEA Channel Director at Boldon James, said: " We are delighted to be working with StarLink in the UK, expanding on our relationship developed across the META region, and we expect them to be pivotal in increasing sell-through data classification business with our channel in the UK and leading the charge for adoption of Boldon James Classifier especially in the SME markets. Adopting Boldon James Classifier as a best-of-breed solution enables customers to stay compliant, streamline operations and proactively respond to regulatory change. Boldon James' broad range of versatile data protection and governance offerings give customers independence, flexibility and the power to deliver tangible business change. The partnership with StarLink is strategic for Boldon James, and demonstrates our commitment to supporting our customers and channel partners in the regions they cover."

AboutBoldon James

Boldon James has helped organisations protect their sensitive and business-critical data for more than 30 years. We provide best-of-breed data classification and secure messaging solutions, supported by expert advice, and partner to deliver powerful data security ecosystems. Boldon James is part of the QinetiQ group. http://www.boldonjames.com

AboutStarLink

StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest growing "True" Value-added Distributor across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 16 countries, including UK and USA. With its innovative Security Framework, StarLink is recognised as a "Trusted Security Advisor" to over 2200 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink's best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1100 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings, and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing IT Security gaps relating to compliance and next-generation threat protection.

For more information about StarLink, please visit http://www.starlinkme.net