Cboe Announces Plans for New Venue in Amsterdam

LONDON, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced plans to establish a new venue in Amsterdam to ensure the company is well-positioned to continue to serve its customers across Europe from April 2019, after the UK's planned exit from the European Union (EU).

Cboe Europe has filed its application with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) to establish a MiFID II compliant equities trading venue and Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) in the Netherlands to continue to service its EU customer base. The choice of the Netherlands comes after thoughtful and careful consideration of a number of locations that have strong international financial market centres.

Mark Hemsley, President of Cboe Europe, said: "We believe that the Netherlands is supportive of competitive and open financial market infrastructure and we feel Amsterdam is a fantastic location to establish our EU venue. We have longstanding and good relations with the AFM and De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) which have a deep understanding of the equities and derivatives markets. Additionally, Amsterdam is a well-known location for us given our ownership stake in pan-European clearing house EuroCCP, which is also based there."

Cboe will continue to operate its existing Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE) in the UK. Cboe's intention is to offer similar services in both the UK and EU entity, including a Regulated Market (RM), multi-lateral trading facility (MTF), APA and Benchmark Administrator.

Cboe Europe is the largest pan-European stock exchange by market share and value traded.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Europe Limited is a Recognised Investment Exchange regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Cboe Europe Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and is a company registered in England and Wales with Company Number 6547680 and registered office at The Monument Building, 11 Monument Street, London EC3R 8AF. This has been established for information purposes only. None of the information concerning the services or products described in this document constitutes advice or a recommendation of any product or service. To the extent that the information provided in this document constitutes a financial promotion as defined by section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, it is only directed at persons who qualify as a Professional Client or Eligible Counterparty. Persons who do not qualify should not act on or rely upon it.

