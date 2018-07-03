

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased more than initially estimated in April, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus for April was revised down to EUR 517 million from EUR 536 million. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 799 million.



Both exports and imports grew by 11.0 percent and 16.0 percent, respectively in April from a year ago. That was in line with the flash data published on June 8.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that annual retail sales growth accelerated to 7.8 percent in May from 6.1 percent in April. Meanwhile, the growth was expected to slow to 5.4 percent.



Sales of non-food products grew 9.7 percent annually in May and those of food, drinks and tobacco rose by 5.8 percent.



