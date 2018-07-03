VOC Compliance, Sustainability Top Agenda at 18th Asia Coatings Markets in Jakarta this August

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's expanding automotive, construction, FMCG sectors are fuelling the demand for paints and coatings in tandem with a strong drive towards sustainable coatings -- the key themes at Centre for Management Technology (CMT)'s 18th Asia Coatings Markets at the Le Meridien Jakarta from August 1-2, 2018.

Major international and regional paints and coatings companies are participating at the annual summit which includes two major players from Indonesia - PT. Propan Raya addressing VOC Compliant & Waterbased Coatings Development & Growth Outlook in Indonesia and PT. Connell Bersaudara Chemindo / Connell Brothers Indonesia sharing on "Managing Rising Raw Materials Cost & Emerging Materials Trends".

Summit Sponsor Wacker Chemicals presents on "VAE Dispersions: The Right Choice for Low Odor/VOC Architectural Coating" while BASF talks about lower VOC and odor in a paper on "Clean Air for Everyone - 3rd Generation Near-Zero VOC Low Odor Stain Resistant Polymer Dispersion for Interior Paints".

A case study of The Philippines outlining Asia's role in meeting the global goal of Lead Paint Elimination by 2020 will be presented by Pacific Paint (Boysen). Providing analysis of Asia Pacific Construction Market, the key drivers of paints and coatings industry and Outlook & Technology Trend in Polyurethane Top Coat is PT Covestro Polymers.

Sustainability in the paints and coatings industry is discussed via sessions on "Measuring the Sustainability of Coating Solutions for Building Facades" by Becker Industrial Coatings and "Sustainability is Business, Business is Sustainability" by International Paint Singapore.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit also features discussions on:

Southeast Asia Construction Outlook + Paints & Coatings Market Dynamics - Frost & Sullivan Malaysia

Titanium Dioxide - the Future of this Key Raw Material - TZ Minerals International

Regional Macro-Economic Growth of South East Asia (ASEAN) Region, with Focus on Indonesia - PT Bank UOB Indonesia

(ASEAN) Region, with Focus on - Development of Additives for Water-Based Coatings - BYK-Chemie

Can Coatings Markets in Asia & Materials Development - Eternal Materials

In addition, Ystral joins the summit as Corporate Sponsor.

For more information, visit event website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713002/180823_1200x250pixels.jpg