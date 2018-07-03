With completion scheduled by November 2019, the Khorinskaya PV facility will be the second solar park to be built by the Russian solar module manufacturer in the Republic of Buryatia.Russian solar developer and PV panel maker, Hevel Solar has started construction on the 15 MW Khorinskaya solar power plant in Selenginsk, in the Khorinsky district of the Republic of Buryatia, in the Russian south-central region of Siberia. The company said the RUB 1.5 billion (US$23.7 million) project will be completed by November 2019, and will start supplying energy to the Interregional Distribution Grid Company ...

