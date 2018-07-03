sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Tectonic Gold Plc - Recovery of French Tax Refund

PR Newswire

London, July 3

3 July 2018

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Recovery of French Tax Refund

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce that a refund of €288,946 (approximately £255,900) has been received from the Direction générale des Finances publiques (DGFiP) in France. The refund relates to tax losses generated by the operations of a subsidiary of the Company, Direct Excellence Limited, for commercial activities in France during the 2009 French tax year.

The Company is now working with its French tax advisors on recovery of a refund due for the 2010 year, which the Company's advisors previously estimated at €416,082 (approximately £368,500).

Chief Executive Brett Boynton said "Due to historic management changes, corporate knowledge of these refunds was lost for some time. We are very pleased to have successfully reinstated the claim and take receipt of the first tranche of funds. We are working diligently with our French accountants to recover the balance of the refund as soon as possible."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com.		020 3691 6160
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Joint Broker
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
Fungai Ndoro
Guy Miller
020 7469 0930
Financial Adviser and Joint Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Monk
Andrew Raca

020 3005 5000

Ends


© 2018 PR Newswire