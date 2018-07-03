EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 3, 2018 SHARES SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 60 500 shares will be traded as old shares as of July 4, 2018. Identifiers of SSH Communications Security Oyj's share: Trading code: SSH1V ISIN code: FI0009008270 Orderbook id: 24357 Number of shares: 38 570 133 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * TIEDOTE, 3. HEINÄKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET Yhteensä 60 500 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 4. heinäkuuta 2018. SSH Communications Security Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: SSH1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009008270 id: 24357 Osakemäärä: 38 570 133 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260