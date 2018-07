BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, Martin Sorrel, the former CEO of WPP Group (WPP.L, WPPG), is planning to acquire MediaMonks based in Netherlands, a creative digital production company producing websites, games, and films.



In April, Martin Sorrell stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of WPP. His departure followed allegations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets.



