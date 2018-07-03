Process Excellence Europe Is Moving to a New Venue in Rotterdam

LONDON, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Process Excellence (PEX) Europe are pleased to announce that they will be making the move from Amsterdam to Rotterdam on 22-24 October, 2018.

After two successful years in the heart of Amsterdam, Process Excellence Europe have decided to take advantage of a bigger, better venue, the Postillion Convention Centre. This year the event will be showcasing extraordinary example of business failures and success.

PEX Europe will showcase:

How to lead people not change to achieve a sustainable and self-sufficient enterprise

How to master the process excellence tools that will deliver business success with the use of: Lean Six Sigma, Process Improvement Agile, Design Thinking

How to decipher which technologies suit business needs, including Process Mining, BPM and Robotics Process Automation.

With a new year and a new location, PEX Europe will also be making some changes. As the community is growing we are introducing new formats to learn including live debates, live podcasts, on-stage interviews and PEX Talks (think TED Talks). These are just some of the ways attendees can advantage of with three days of high-level case studies.

"PEX Europe is quickly becoming the place to be for process excellence leaders. I look forward to meeting a host of new faces, as well as some old ones, who can come together to spearhead the industry into the digital age," said Joel De Figueiredo, Event Director, PEX Europe.

PEX Europe look forward to continuing their great relationship with their sponsors, speakers, media partners and attendees and with just over 100 days until show time, their team is committed to make this the best event yet.

For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/5KhJDW

About: Process Excellence Europe is the only summit for European leaders involved in delivering truly efficient transformation and operational excellence taking place 22-24th October in Rotterdam. "PEX Europe" will be catering to a wealth of industries and senior practitioners and will be providing tangible case studies and peer-led discussions on aligning change management, continuous improvement and digital transformation with those all important strategic initiatives.

