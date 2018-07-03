Dongfeng is enthralling the world with its own story

THE HAGUE, the Netherlands, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After 9 months, visiting 12 host cities on 6 continents and sailing 45,000 nautical miles, the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 came to a great ending in The Hague, the Netherlands. Team China -- "Dongfeng Race Team" first crossed the finish line and won the 11th leg. The result put it on the top of the total ranking. "Dongfeng Race Team" became the first Chinese team making history by winning the race. This is nothing short of a miracle for a Chinese team to win in a global sailing event.

On June 30, Dongfeng Motor Corporation held a press conference of "Belt and Road with You" at Dongfeng Pavilion in sailors village to pay tribute to the heroes of the Dongfeng Race Team who returned triumphantly and to thank the friends from all walks of life who have been supporting and concerned about the team.

"Competing in the race twice, we have gained so much more than just winning the race itself. The race challenges the physical limits and volition of the team, bringing people an exciting sporting event while promoting the exploration and progress of the sailing culture. The growth of Dongfeng Race Team is also a vivid microcosm of the reform and opening up of Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Chinese State Owned Enterprises in general", said An Tiecheng, Standing Committee Member and Deputy General Manager of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

The Volvo Ocean Race is truly a global event, spanning four oceans and 12 host cities on six continents. The race reaches 45,000 nautical miles in length, acting as a maritime silk road to promote modern civilization. As the first Chinese automobile company actively responding to the national "Belt and Road" initiative, Dongfeng will continuously invite partners from different countries, conduct business contacts, cultural exchanges, resource sharing, and cooperation for mutual benefit. "Belt and Road with You" has become the main theme of Dongfeng brand consciousness. Dongfeng has accumulated partnership with nearly 20 well-known companies over the stopovers. Its openness and inclusiveness will attract more and more partners to join the initiative and build a community of shared future.



Building a world-class enterprise with global competitiveness is an important mission shouldered by Dongfeng. In the past five years since the "Belt and Road" initiative was first proposed, Dongfeng has actively participated in the implementation of "Belt and Road Initiative," and has actively pushed forward a series of international projects in collaboration with Chinese enterprises in a common quest to "go global". In 2017, Dongfeng achieved significant growth by exporting 65,000 vehicles throughout the year.

To embrace the world, Dongfeng will tell a good story and spread Chinese culture in its own way.



