Invitation - SEB's second quarter 2018 results

SEB's result for the second quarter 2018 will be announced on Tuesday, 17 July,at07:00 (Swedish time). In addition, presentations and the Fact Book will be available on sebgroup.com/ir (http://www.sebgroup.com/ir).

You are invited to participate in the following presentations:

Press conference

Time: 09:00 (Swedish time)

Venue: Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8, Stockholm

Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, will present and comment upon the results. Please note that the presentation will be conducted in Swedish.

The press conference can be followed live on sebgroup.com/ir (http://www.sebgroup.com/ir) and will also be available afterwards. The webcast is interpreted into English.

Telephone conference

Time: 12:00 (Swedish time)

Johan Torgeby, Masih Yazdi, Finance Director, and Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, will present the results, followed by a Q&A session.

To participate, please call +44 (0)1452 555 566, quote conference id: 5282479, at least 10 minutes in advance.

The telephone conference audio webcast can be followed live on sebgroup.com/ir (http://www.sebgroup.com/ir) and will also be available afterwards.

For further information, please contact

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communications

+46-8-763 85 77, +46-70-550 35 00

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46-8-763 83 19, +46-70-762 1006

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 March 2018, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,903 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,854 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at https://www.sebgroup.com/sv (https://www.sebgroup.com/sv).





Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/1208/R/2202847/854582.pdf)



