

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the | |FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |1a. Identity of the issuer or | | |the underlying issuer of | OneSavings Bank plc | |existing shares to which voting | | |rights are attached(ii): | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'| |if appropriate) | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with | |an 'X') | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | x | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |Other (please specify)(iii): This notification has been made | | |following the sale of part of our Old Mutual Global Investors | x | |(OMGI) business and will be superseded by OMGI as an entry | | |notification in the same issuer. | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Name |Quilter PLC | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered |London, UK | |office (if applicable) | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Name | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered | | |office (if applicable) | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold |29/07/2018 | |was crossed or reached(vi): | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified|02/07/2018 | |(DD/MM/YYYY): | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation | +----------------+--------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+ | | % of voting | % of voting | | | | | rights |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | | attached to | financial | in % (8.A + | voting rights | | |shares (total | instruments | 8.B) |of issuer(vii) | | | of 8. A) | (total of | | | | | |8.B 1 + 8.B 2) | | | +----------------+--------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the|Below |Below |Below | | |date on which |notifiable |notifiable |notifiable |244,329,150 | |threshold was |threshold |threshold |threshold | | |crossed or | | | | | |reached | | | | | +----------------+--------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous |15.02% |0.05% |15.07% | | |notification (if| | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +----------------+--------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +--------------+------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Class/type of |Number of voting rights(ix) |% of voting rights | |shares +---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |ISIN code (if | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |possible) | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | | | Directive | Directive | Directive | Directive | | | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ | | |Below | |Below | |GB00BM7S7K96 | |notifiable | |notifiable | | | |threshold | |threshold | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. A | Below notifiable threshold | Below notifiable threshold | +--------------+------------------------------+--------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights| | |financial |Expiration|Conversion |that may be acquired if|% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period(xi) |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. B| | | |1 | | | +-------------+-----------------------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. | |13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ | |Number | | |financial |Expiration |Conversion |Physical or cash|of |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period (xi) |settlement(xii) |voting |rights | | | | | |rights | | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 | | | +----------------+-------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X') | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not | | |control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or | | |indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting| | |rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held | x | |starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal| | |entity(xiv )(please add additional rows as necessary) | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+------+---------------+ | | | % of voting | | | | % of voting | rights through | | | | rights if it | financial | Total of both if it | | Name(xv) | equals or is |instruments if it| equals or is higher | | |higher than the | equals or is | than the notifiable | | | notifiable | higher than the | threshold | | | threshold | notifiable | | | | | threshold | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------------+ |Quilter PLC | | | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------------+ |Quilter Cheviot | | | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------------+ |Quilter PLC | | | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------------+ |Old Mutual | | | | |International Isle | | | | |of Man | | | | +--------------------+----------------+-----------------+----------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |Name of the proxy holder | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |The number and % of voting rights | | |held | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |The date until which the voting | | |rights will be held | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. Additional information(xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |This notification has been made following the sale of part of our Old Mutual | |Global Investors (OMGI) business and will be superseded by OMGI as an entry | |notification in the same issuer. | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------+------------+ | Place of completion | London, UK | +---------------------+------------+ | Date of completion | 02/07/2018 | +---------------------+------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the | |FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |1a. Identity of the issuer or the| | |underlying issuer of existing | One Savings Bank Plc. | |shares to which voting rights are| | |attached(ii): | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'| |if appropriate) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with | |an 'X') | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Other (please specify)(iii): Please see section 11, additional| x | |information. | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |Name |Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Limited | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered |London, UK | |office (if applicable) | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |Name | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered | | |office (if applicable) | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold |29/06/2018 | |was crossed or reached(vi): | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified |02/07/2018 | |(DD/MM/YYYY): | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation | +------------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+----------------+ | | % of voting | % of voting | | | | | rights | rights through | Total of |Total number of | | | attached to | financial | both in % |voting rights of| | |shares (total| instruments |(8.A + 8.B)| issuer(vii) | | | of 8. A) |(total of 8.B 1 | | | | | | + 8.B 2) | | | +------------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+----------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the | | | | | |date on which |15.21% |0.05% |15.26% |244,329,150 | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed or reached| | | | | +------------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+----------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification (if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +------------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+----------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +--------------+-----------------------------+---------------------------------+ |Class/type of |Number of voting rights(ix) |% of voting rights | |shares +--------------+--------------+------------------+--------------+ |ISIN code (if | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |possible) | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | | | Directive | Directive | Directive | Directive | | |2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | +--------------+--------------+--------------+------------------+--------------+ |GB00BM7S7K96 | |37,155,500 | |15.21% | +--------------+--------------+--------------+------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+--------------+--------------+------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+--------------+--------------+------------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. A | 37,155,500 | 15.21% | +--------------+-----------------------------+---------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) | +--------------+----------+------------+------------------------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights | | |financial |Expiration|Conversion |that may be acquired if |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period(xi) |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +--------------+----------+------------+------------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+------------+------------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+------------+------------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+------------+------------------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. | | | |B 1 | | | +------------+------------------------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. | |13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) | +------------+------------+-----------+----------------+--------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ | |Number | | |financial |Expiration |Conversion |Physical or cash|of |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period (xi)|settlement(xii) |voting |rights | | | | | |rights | | +------------+------------+-----------+----------------+--------+--------------+ |CFD | | |Cash |116,016 |0.05% | +------------+------------+-----------+----------------+--------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+------------+-----------+----------------+--------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+------------+-----------+----------------+--------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 |116,016 |0.05% | +----------------+--------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X') | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not| x | |control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or | | |indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) | | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the | | |voting rights and/or the financial instruments are | | |effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling | | |natural person or legal entity(xiv )(please add additional | | |rows as necessary) | | +----------------+-----------------+------------------+-------+----------------+ | | % of voting |% of voting rights| | | | rights if it |through financial | | | | equals or is |instruments if it | Total of both if it | | Name(xv) | higher than the | equals or is |equals or is higher than| | | notifiable | higher than the |the notifiable threshold| | | threshold | notifiable | | | | | threshold | | +----------------+-----------------+------------------+------------------------+ |Old Mutual |15.21% |0.05% |15.26% | |Global Investors| | | | +----------------+-----------------+------------------+------------------------+ | | | | | +----------------+-----------------+------------------+------------------------+ | | | | | +----------------+-----------------+------------------+------------------------+ | | | | | +----------------+-----------------+------------------+------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Name of the proxy holder | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |The number and % of voting rights | | |held | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |The date until which the voting | | |rights will be held | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. Additional information(xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |As of 29th June 2018, Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) Limited is no longer | |owned by Quilter Plc. As a result of this, Old Mutual Global Investors (UK) | |Limited will disclose its reportable positions via TR1 reporting independently| |of Quilter Plc. Quilter Plc has disclosed a closing position and this | |disclosure serves as an opening disclosure for Old Mutual Global Investors | |(UK) Limited. | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------+------------+ | Place of completion | London, UK | +---------------------+------------+ | Date of completion | 02/07/2018 | +---------------------+------------+



BM7S7K9R22



