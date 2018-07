BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, UK Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. The index is expected to remain unchanged at 52.5 in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound climbed against its major opponents.



The pound was worth 146.22 against the yen, 1.3087 against the franc, 1.3187 against the greenback and 0.8845 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX