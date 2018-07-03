Indivumed Signs Agreement With IMCB to Build the First Global, Multiomics Cancer Database

SINGAPORE and HAMBURG, Germany, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Indivumed GmbH and A*STAR's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) in Singapore have signed an agreement to perform proteomic and phosphoproteomic analysis of thousands of tissue samples from Indivumed's unique biobank. This contributes to Indivumed's global cancer database solution "IndivuType", funded by the European Investment Bank and private investors. IndivuType combines comprehensive cell biological information such as genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, precision proteomic, and digital histopathology data with extensive clinical information from thousands of patients. A portal IT solution with a variety of cutting-edge bioinformatic and artificial intelligence tools enables cancer researchers and clinicians to comprehensively analyze and understand the complexity of the disease.

"The high quality of Indivumed's global biobank as well as its collection and processing standards of all tissues and clinical data, provides a unique opportunity to understand the phenotype in cancer patients. We are very proud to participate in building this global multiomics cancer database and forge a strong clinical research partnership with Indivumed in Singapore," said Prof. Wanjin Hong, the Executive Director of A*STAR's IMCB.

Prof. Hartmut Juhl, Founder and CEO of Indivumed, adds that "A*STAR's IMCB in Singapore is one of the world's leading research institutions with their cutting-edge technological platforms. We are excited that we can benefit from their outstanding scientific expertise to create highly reliable proteomic and phosphoproteomic data. This agreement is for us a major milestone in building the leading global cancer database which will open novel avenues and treatment modalities to fight this devastating malady."

Isaac Chow, Director of A*STAR's Research Support Centre, noted that "We are happy and proud to contribute towards building this public-private partnership for healthcare outcomes, leveraging the advanced research and technical platforms of A*STAR's biomedical research entities."

About Indivumed GmbH

INDIVUMED, an ISO certified global oncology research company based in Hamburg, Germany, has established the world's leading Cancer Database and biobank, retaining unique patterns of biomolecules such as RNA, DNA, and proteins as they existed in the human body. This Cancer Database makes possible multi-omics capabilities that will allow for characterization of samples and data such as whole genome gene expression analysis, expression analysis of cancer relevant proteins, expression analysis of cancer relevant phosphoproteins and bioinformatic solutions for integrating molecular, biological and clinical information.

Indivumed's products and services allow for in-depth understanding of the underlying mechanisms of a patient's cancer, addressing important demands in translational research and molecular diagnostics to support implementation of personalized healthcare.

For more information, please visit http://www.indivumed.com .

About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector agency that spearheads economic oriented research to advance scientific discovery and develop innovative technology. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit society. A*STAR's R&D activities span biomedical sciences and physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis.

A*STAR's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) has a vision of being a premier cell and molecular biology institute which addresses the mechanistic basis of human diseases and its mission is to conduct cutting-edge discovery research in disease pathways; to groom early career researchers to be future leaders in research; and to collaborate with medical and industry communities for research impact.

A*STAR's Research Support Centre (RSC) is a one-stop support centre for all biomedical R&D needs. RSC offers a diversified portfolio of scientific services which now includes more than 20 platforms.

For ongoing news, visit http://www.a-star.edu.sg.

