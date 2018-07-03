SSC from SelfSell is Launched on the Biggest Latin American Bitcoin Exchange, BitInka

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SSC, the SelfSell coin, is now available on BitInka. Users can log into the official website at: www.bitinka.com to trade the SSC now.

This makes SSC the ninth digital currency that is accepted by the BitInka. As the biggest Bitcoin exchange in Latin America, BitInka allows trades using various world currencies, allowing ease of SSC trade. BitInka launched Inkapay in 2017, a Bitcoin payment application. Once the SSC is accepted by the Inkapay, users could top up deposit cards and conduct SSC transfers using this app.

SelfSell, the company that launched SSC, started cooperating with James Rodriguez in May. The famous football star of the Colombian national football team and iconic social media influencer who plays for the FC Bayern Munich, started the public sale of his own cryptocurrency on SelfSell. 500 million JR 10 Token that are worth five million dollars were bought by his fans all over the world in 24 hours, 48 minutes. This signal a new era of the connections among the football stars, the fans and the whole sport industry chain. James said: "Now I have come to a new field and brought everyone a brand new me." He found it's "a super cool trial" to launch a token branded with his name and bring valuable gifts to all his fans.

According to Yuan Li, the SelfSell Founder & CEO, "We are confronting a precious opportunity of reshaping the world value system by blockchain, the function of organization is decreasing while the value of human resource is increasing. Selfsell would like to be fully prepared for this new era of individual economy with more and more people." The SSC launch on BitInka is considered SelfSell's important strategic entrance into Latin America, which will further satisfy the local needs in purchasing SSC and expand SelfSell's business scope in the area. On the one hand, the great development potential and opportunities could push the global expansion of the blockchain technology; on the other hand, by assisting Latin American countries in better integrating into the new world system, SelfSell can achieve its idea of "Value yourself, Value your future".

For more information about SelfSell, please visit https://selfsell.com/, or contact info@selfsell.com