AccelStor is pleased to announce the appointment of CMS Distribution Ltd as a key partner within the UK, Ireland and Europe. The partnership will allow CMS Distribution to provide qualified teams of sales and technical specialists to help system integrators, VARs and IT solution providers to fulfill end-user requirements.

AccelStor's VP, David Kao, said, "AccelStor is excited to be working with CMS Distribution, we have great faith in their storage expertise and their trusted status among channel partners. Flash storage is growing in recognition as being the most cost-effective storage solution for primary storage applications. With CMS' support and industry experience, we can continue to provide future-ready IT solutions to data-driven organizations, enabling them to thrive in this new age."

The reliance on databases and virtual environments is increasing, and with it, the need for affordable high performance and low-latency storage appliances. AccelStor's NeoSapphire all-flash arrays are built to easily handle intensive application workloads, and will significantly improve the user experience, offering a more responsive data center and a richer suite of differentiated products and features.

"We are very excited to be partnering with AccelStor who have developed their FlexiRemap algorithm (a revolutionary replacement for RAID) and used it to build the NeoSapphire All-Flash appliance (AFA). NeoSapphire offers massively superior storage performance, translating into more responsive business applications, faster system transactions and analysis of data. Flash storage provides new growth opportunities for our customers. With its vast experience in enterprise-level IT solutions, CMS will add extensive value in this segment with a highly specialised team to deliver pre-sales, technical support and training on AccelStor's solutions," said Trevor Pluskota, Chief Technology Officer at CMS Distribution.

About CMS Distribution

CMS Distribution is Europe's leading specialist technology distributor. CMS Distribution counts 3,500 resellers among its customers and employs 350+ people, working with over 80 vendors from 12 locations in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, France, China, the USA and Australia. CMS Distribution helps IT vendors and channel partners grow their business, by taking emerging technologies to market whilst growing established brands using a range of value added services.

About AccelStor Ltd.

AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk arrays to modern all-flash storage. AccelStor's NeoSapphire all-flash arrays, powered by FlexiRemap software technology, deliver sustained high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage management, multi-protocol support, hot-swappable solid-state drives, the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve performance bottlenecks for I/O-intensive applications such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, HPC, virtualization, database applications, media processing, financial transactions and gaming. For more information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire AFAs, please visit www.accelstor.com.

