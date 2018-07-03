Major European Companies Select IBM Cloud to Drive Innovation

Koopman Logistics, Crédit Mutuel, Osram AG and other leading European companies tap IBM Cloud for AI, blockchain and analytics technologies

MADRID, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced agreements with six leading European companies that rely on the IBM Cloud to access advanced technologies such as AI, blockchain and analytics. They include Netherlands' Koopman Logistics, Italian multimedia publishing company Gruppo 24 Ore, Spanish digital and mobile health solution provider Teckel Medical, French bank Crédit Mutuel, the UK's RS Components, and multinational lightning manufacturer Osram AG.

Koopman Logistics - a Netherlands based company providing trucking transportation and logistics services - has become one of the first automotive transportation companies to implement IBM Blockchain technology. The solution enables Koopman to rapidly and accurately track and trace its consignments across its entire supply chain and replace paper-based processes with secure, digital records.



- a based company providing trucking transportation and logistics services - has become one of the first automotive transportation companies to implement IBM Blockchain technology. The solution enables Koopman to rapidly and accurately track and trace its consignments across its entire supply chain and replace paper-based processes with secure, digital records. Gruppo 24 Ore - a leading Italian multimedia publishing organization - is using IBM's Watson AI services on the IBM Cloud to help tax professionals tap a corpus of 1,5M documents so they can respond quickly to complex questions about the Italian tax code.



- a leading Italian multimedia publishing organization - is using IBM's Watson AI services on the IBM Cloud to help tax professionals tap a corpus of documents so they can respond quickly to complex questions about the Italian tax code. Crédit Mutuel - a major French bank - will deploy IBM Watson virtual assistants across all of its business lines to empower the company's 20,000 relationship managers to better serve their customers. The new service will run in a secured, fully-encrypted IBM Cloud environment in France with back-up in Germany .



- a major French bank - will deploy IBM Watson virtual assistants across all of its business lines to empower the company's 20,000 relationship managers to better serve their customers. The new service will run in a secured, fully-encrypted IBM Cloud environment in with back-up in . Teckel Medical - a Spanish company specialised in developing digital & mobile health solutions - is running its advanced AI medical symptom checker on the IBM Cloud. Mediktor enables users to describe their symptoms in natural language and make more informed decisions about what to do next. The system has the ability to serve 50 concurrent users with a response time of less than one second and can connect to a doctor for further advice.



a Spanish company specialised in developing digital & mobile health solutions - is running its advanced AI medical symptom checker on the IBM Cloud. Mediktor enables users to describe their symptoms in natural language and make more informed decisions about what to do next. The system has the ability to serve 50 concurrent users with a response time of less than one second and can connect to a doctor for further advice. RS Components - one of the UK's leading providers of electrical and industrial components - has launched a new peer-to-peer marketplace called DesignSpark. Powered by the IBM Cloud and built in IBM's London Cloud Garage, it helps start-ups and small businesses promote, test and sell their inventions to an online community of more than 650,000 members.



- one of the UK's leading providers of electrical and industrial components - has launched a new peer-to-peer marketplace called DesignSpark. Powered by the IBM Cloud and built in IBM's London Cloud Garage, it helps start-ups and small businesses promote, test and sell their inventions to an online community of more than 650,000 members. Osram AG - the multinational lighting solutions company headquartered in Munich, Germany - is transforming its operations to focus on new, innovative digital products. Using a hybrid cloud solution from IBM, Osram is driving substantial savings and increased flexibility to respond more rapidly to changing market conditions.

"Enterprises across Europe are gravitating to the IBM Cloud because it helps them modernize their existing infrastructures by gaining access to exciting technologies like AI, blockchain, IoT, analytics and more," said Sebastian Krause, General Manager IBM Cloud Europe. "At the same time, these companies value IBM's deep industry and business process expertise, along IBM's commitment to the responsible management of their enterprise data."

Today's news builds on the recently announced expansion of IBM's cloud capabilities with 18 New Availability Zones in North America, Europe and Asia. This global footprint is especially critical as clients look to gain greater control of their data in the face of tightening data regulations, such as the European Union's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Last month IBM also announced compliance with Germany's C5 attestation. IBM Cloud provides local EU-based support for clients so they can restrict access to EU-based IBM employees only.

