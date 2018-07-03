Russia Expanding Its Partnership in Asia: In the Framework of the Trade Show Organised by Russian Export Center in Shanghai a Contract Worth $ 2.7 Million Signed

SHANGHAI, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The International Wood Products SYLVA WOOD 2018 exhibition has finished. The event was held in Shanghai from June 25 to 27 and brought together 116 timber processing companies from China, the USA, Canada, Sweden, Malaysia, Thailand, France and other countries.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713821/Russian_timber_industry_exhibition.jpg )



From Russia, eight large companies took part in the Trade Show: Latat LLC, Eco-Group LLC, Ilim Timber LLC, Segezha Group LLC, Co. Ltd. WPM Kalevala, EcoHouse LLC, Ustyanskiy Timber Industry Complex LLC (RusTimber), Italmac Timber Company Ltd.

Manufacturers from Russia presented at the Trade Show deep processing timber products: glued laminated timber, construction materials for wooden house construction, pellets, plywood, OSBs, MDFs, finishing floor and wall materials.

"In the next decade, the demand for wooden products will grow, mainly in the Asia-Pacific countries. Today, for the export of Russian deep-processing timber products, this is a priority. In this regard, the participation of our companies in the SYLVA WOOD Trade Show is another step towards expanding the strategic partnership for Russia," Viktor Evtukhov, State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation emphasised.

For the second year in a row, Russian enterprises successfully present their products under the single brand "Russian Timber Industry". The organizers of the group exposition in 2018 were the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and Russian Export Center JSC. Participants of the Trade Show once again noted the advantages of operation in this format: the single stand allows Russian companies to favourably stand out against other suppliers and makes Russian products more recognizable and attractive.

Like in the past year, 2018 Trade Show proved to be efficient for Russian companies. A number of successful negotiations with foreign partners took place, in particular, an annual contract was signed between the Russian manufacturing company Ustyanskiy Timber Industry Complex LLC (RusTimber) and the large Chinese company Xiamen BNBM Group for the supply of 10,000 m3 of spruce timber for a total of $ 2,750,000.

During the visit to China, Russian companies visited port warehouses in Taicang county-level city of Suzhou major city, where a business meeting was held with representatives of Taicang Timber & Wood Products Distribution Association.