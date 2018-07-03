The "Italy Confectionery Market Size and Forecast by Product Type (Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery and Gum), and Trend Analysis, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italy confectionery market is expected to reach USD 6.44 billion by 2025 as a result of increasing demand from consumers owing to the rising in disposable income.

The confectionery market has witnessed stagnant growth over the past few years owing to the rise in health concerns to avoid sugar and recession. The economic recovery is expected to slowly increase the demand of confectionery over the forecast period. Increasing health awareness among the consumers is expected to drive the healthy eating habits. Thus, manufacturers are launching products to fulfill the requirements of consumer.

The chocolate is considered as a daily snack and has accounted for the largest market share of in 2016 and is expected to remain do over the forecast period as well. This is attributed to the added benefits to the chocolate such as exotic fruits, nuts and nutrients. Thus, helping consumers to fulfill the daily nutritional intake. The busy lifestyle of consumers is expected to augment the growth of on the go nutritional chocolate bars, which is expected to aid in growth of the confectionery market over the forecast period. Increasing health awareness coupled with the detrimental effects of excess consumption of sugar has affected the growth of sugar confectionery market. Thus, manufacturers of sugar confectioneries are launching organic products with health benefits.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 3. Introduction

Chapter 4. Italy Confectionery Market Trends: Drivers Opportunities

Chapter 5. Italy Confectionery Market Trends, By product type

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Perfetti Van Melle

Leaf Italia

Ferrero SpA

Nestl S.A.

Venchi S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4tbnz2/italy?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005141/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Snacks and Confectionery, Chocolate and Cocoa Products