Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur Launches the English version of its App

BEIJING, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has just officially launched the English version of its app, which lets users access instant car use, airport arrivals/departures, whole-day/half-day rentals, and other services, meeting their needs for everyday travel and providing foreigners with a high-quality, differentiated, compliant, and reliable car hailing service.

Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur is already a benchmark for service in China's car hailing service sector. Recent data from Analysys shows that Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur ranks 2nd in this sector and is by far the leader in terms of compliance, quality, and other aspects. Today, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur is qualified for offline car hailing service operations in 50 Chinese cities, where it has experience serving many foreigners, including foreign attendees of many important meetings and functions.

In order to provide better services, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will first assign orders placed via the English version of its app to English-speaking drivers. After receiving such an order, the driver will call the client to confirm the order information and understand his/her needs in a service process identical to the one for the Chinese version. This ensures that users of the English version receive the same Gold Service. Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur also offers users an English client service to answer their inquiries at any time.

By launching the English version of its app, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will greatly increase foreign user comfort and satisfaction, as it is able to eliminate pain points such as language barriers, uneasiness in a strange environment, and inconvenient payment, and ensure that they receive the same high-quality travel services as the ones available to their Chinese counterparts, bringing them even better experience.