

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales and producer prices data. Sales are forecast to gain 0.1 percent on month in May, the same pace of increase as seen in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc. Against the pound, it eased.



The euro was worth 129.38 against the yen, 1.1580 against the franc, 1.1665 against the greenback and 0.8842 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX