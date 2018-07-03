The Smart Cube, an award-winning global provider of research and analytics solutions, tomorrow celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its operations in Timisoara, Romania.

From a handful of people a decade ago, headcount has grown 10% year-on-year, to create a specialist team which supports the company's international client base with three distinct cross-sector capabilities:

A dedicated procurement technology team , which provides managed services for the most sophisticated procurement tools and platforms, which many organisations struggle to manage in-house; the team has executed over 200 sourcing events and e-auctions, delivering savings worth over $550 million to its clients, and supported the digital agenda which is a priority for many CPOs

, which provides managed services for the most sophisticated procurement tools and platforms, which many organisations struggle to manage in-house; the team has executed over 200 sourcing events and e-auctions, delivering savings worth over $550 million to its clients, and supported the digital agenda which is a priority for many CPOs The advanced analytics team , with a focus on providing data-driven decision-making support for supply chain and procurement, has been instrumental in developing proof of concepts and accelerators for clients; through automation and smart analytics, the team enables organisations to gain greater visibility into business performance, identify cost savings, and improve the bottom line by up to 3%

, with a focus on providing data-driven decision-making support for supply chain and procurement, has been instrumental in developing proof of concepts and accelerators for clients; through automation and smart analytics, the team enables organisations to gain greater visibility into business performance, identify cost savings, and improve the bottom line by up to 3% A strategic research team, specialising in providing tailored intelligence and insights to address today's procurement challenges and enable category teams to make more informed decisions.

Around 10% of Romanian employees work onsite with Western European clients, providing on-the-ground, real-time support, and a seamless extension of in-house teams. The opportunities to work in international locations, and across a range of blue-chip clients, have proven to be strong attractions for new recruits. The Smart Cube has relationships and engagement programmes with major universities in the region, which help to inform and attract potential employees.

Dorin Stratan, Country Manager, The Smart Cube, commented: "It has been a real pleasure to lead the growth of The Smart Cube in Romania, and to build our reputation as an employer of choice in the region. We chose Timisoara because of its strong universities and multi-lingual workforce, and these factors have helped us to develop a team of first-class specialists delivering invaluable strategic support to our global clients."

Gautam Singh, CEO and Co-Founder, The Smart Cube added: "I am very proud of how we have developed our Romania operations over the last decade. The team plays a strong role in providing our clients with a truly connected approach to organisational intelligence. We are now focused on leveraging the specialist skills and capabilities for our new solutions, tailored to address sector-specific business challenges."

The Smart Cube Romania is always interested in hearing from potential candidates. Please email: careers.romania@thesmartcube.com

- Ends -

About The Smart Cube

The Smart Cube is a global provider of research and analytics solutions, primarily serving the CPG, Energy and Chemicals, Financial Services, Industrials, Life Sciences and Retail sectors.

Addressing the needs of businesses in the intelligence age, our customised solutions provide a truly connected approach, delivered by talented minds and strengthened by Amplifi, our organisational intelligence platform, rich with knowledge, cutting edge tools and advanced analytics.

We work with a third of companies in the Fortune 100, helping them make smarter decisions, accelerate value and gain a competitive edge.

We are headquartered in the UK with additional offices in the USA, Switzerland, Romania and India.

Intelligence. Accelerated

For more information, visit thesmartcube.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005151/en/

Contacts:

The Smart Cube

Jenny Rushforth, Senior Communications Manager

Tel: +44 (0) 7739 363 997

Email: jenny.rushforth@thesmartcube.com