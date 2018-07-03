

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 03.07.2018 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES GLAXOSMITHKLINE PRICE TARGET TO 1750 (1700) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES MEGGITT PRICE TARGET TO 530 (490) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - CITIGROUP RAISES RENTOKIL INITIAL PRICE TARGET TO 350 (300) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES GLAXOSMITHKLINE PRICE TARGET TO 1525 (1420) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JPMORGAN CUTS HASTINGS GROUP TO 'NEUTRAL' ('OVERWEIGHT') - TP 315 (335) PENCE - LIBERUM RAISES TYMAN PRICE TARGET TO 400 (385) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES SAINSBURY PRICE TARGET TO 400 (325) PENCE - 'BUY'



