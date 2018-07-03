Outbrain, the world's leading premium native discovery platform, announced today the details of a two year strategic partnership with leading technology publisher, IDG.

The partnership with Outbrain will see IDG utilize the full suite of Outbrain's Engage Solution tools across all their publishing titles in the US and UK and select titles in France and Spain, to deliver high-quality organic and sponsored content to audiences across its wide portfolio of digital publications. Publication titles include PCWorld, Macworld, Tech Advisor, Computerworld, Network World and TechHive.

Outbrain's proprietary technologies, will enable IDG to marry editorial curation with personalisation, drive audience growth and engagement, and increase revenue opportunities across all media platforms.

"We believe that Outbrain is the market leader for premium content recommendations, and offers us an array of innovative recirculation tools to help us both increase traffic and monetize it in a customizable way. As the world's leading tech media company we select only the best partners to work with, and look forward to a close working relationship with Outbrain," said Simon Jary, Publishing Director of IDG in the US and UK.

Outbrain currently reaches a billion unique users and serves 275 billion personalised content recommendations every month across 80% of the world's leading publishers.

Stephanie Himoff, Managing Director Northern Europe added, "We are delighted about this long-term partnership and to be chosen by IDG following a thorough global selection process. This partnership not only represents a considerable monetisation opportunity but also reinforces Outbrain's commitment to provide our partners' readers with high-quality personalised recommendations, keeping their best interests at heart. We look forward to the prospect of growing synergy across our markets in North America, the UK and Continental Europe."

