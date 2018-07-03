sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,92 Euro		+0,02
+0,04 %
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,99
51,85
12:53
03.07.2018 | 11:37
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Millicom International Cellular: Notice of Second Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

LUXEMBOURG, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom will announce its second quarter results for the period ending 30 June 2018, on 19 July 2018 at approximately 22:00 (Stockholm) / 21:00 (London) / 16:00 (Miami) via a press release.

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on 20 July 2018 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574
Luxembourg: +352-2786-1336
UK: +44-(0)-330-336-9105
US: +1-323-794-2423

The access code is: 1175831

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from 20 July 2018 at:

Sweden: +46-(0)-8-5199-3077
UK: +44-(0)-207-660-0134
US: +1-719-457-0820

Replay passcode is: 1175831

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh
Corporate Communications Director
+1-305-476-7352 / +1-305-302-2858
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Michel Morin
VP Investor Relations
+352-277-59094
investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44-20-3249-2460
investors@millicom.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/notice-of-second-quarter-2018-results-and-conference-call,c2566867

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2566867/872132.pdf

Millicom Notice of Second Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call


© 2018 PR Newswire