Millicom International Cellular: Notice of Second Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

LUXEMBOURG, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom will announce its second quarter results for the period ending 30 June 2018, on 19 July 2018 at approximately 22:00 (Stockholm) / 21:00 (London) / 16:00 (Miami) via a press release.
The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on 20 July 2018 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).
The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com
Dial-in information:
Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574
Luxembourg: +352-2786-1336
UK: +44-(0)-330-336-9105
US: +1-323-794-2423
The access code is: 1175831
Replay information:
A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from 20 July 2018 at:
Sweden: +46-(0)-8-5199-3077
UK: +44-(0)-207-660-0134
US: +1-719-457-0820
Replay passcode is: 1175831
For further information, please contact
Press:
Vivian Kobeh
Corporate Communications Director
+1-305-476-7352 / +1-305-302-2858
press@millicom.com
Investors:
Michel Morin
VP Investor Relations
+352-277-59094
investors@millicom.com
Mauricio Pinzon
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44-20-3249-2460
investors@millicom.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/notice-of-second-quarter-2018-results-and-conference-call,c2566867
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2566867/872132.pdf
Millicom Notice of Second Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call